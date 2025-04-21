CNA Explains: What happens when a pope dies?

What happens after a pope dies?

These days, doctors declare a pope dead, just like with any other person. But by tradition, a senior Vatican official called the camerlengo ceremonially confirms his passing.

The camerlengo typically does this by visiting the pope’s body in his private chapel, and calling out his name to rouse him. When the pontiff – another name for the pope – does not respond, a ring he wears that acts as the seal for official papal documents is defaced or destroyed. This marks the end of his term of papacy.

The camerlengo then seals off the pope’s apartment, and informs the College of Cardinals – the body of senior church officials – that he has died.

Then, the Vatican issues a statement to the world’s media.

What follows is a nine-day mourning period called the novendiale, a custom with its origins in ancient Rome.

The pope’s body is blessed, dressed in papal clothes, and put in Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for public viewing.

Traditionally it would be displayed on a raised platform, but Pope Francis – born Jorge Mario Bergoglio – has requested to lie in an open coffin.

Daily prayer services and masses will be held at the basilica and throughout the Catholic world.

The funeral takes place, most likely in St Peter’s Square in front of the basilica, between four and six days after the pope’s death.

According to reports from the Associated Press and Reuters, his body will be buried in the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in Rome. It’s one of Francis’ favourite churches, and it’ll make him the first pope in a century to be buried outside the Vatican.

Close to a hundred of his predecessors are buried in the Vatican Grottoes, crypts beneath St Peter’s Basilica.

Previous popes were laid in three-layered coffins made of cypress, lead and oak. Pope Francis’ will be a single-layered one made of wood and zinc.

Popes are also buried dressed in blood-red vestments or robes, a reminder of shedding one’s blood, or laying down one’s life, for the faith and the faithful.