Ferrari's Carlos Sainz wins F1 Singapore Grand Prix to end Red Bull's run

SINGAPORE: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (Sep 17) to end Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen's record run of 10 wins in a row and shatter Red Bull's dream of going through the season unbeaten.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished a close second and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took third place as Red Bull ended up off the podium for the first time since last November's Brazilian Grand Prix.

In a strategic, slow-burning thriller of a race, Sainz - nicknamed "smooth operator" - played his hand perfectly after starting on the pole, slowing the field to close any safety car window and saving his tyres before helping former teammate Norris stave off the chasing Mercedes pair.

Mercedes' George Russell, pushing hard for the win on far fresher medium tyres than the leaders, crashed on the last lap while in third place.