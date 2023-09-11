Cleaner fuels, customised toilets among efforts for greener F1 Singapore Grand Prix

The Formula One Singapore Grand Prix (GP) will be using cleaner fuels this year as part of efforts to halve its existing carbon emissions from energy consumption by 2028.

Energy consumption from lighting up the street circuit and powering different facilities accounted for 96 per cent of its carbon emissions last year, Singapore GP’s first carbon footprint report released on Friday (Sep 8) found.

Transport and waste took up only a small fraction.

Ahead of the race on Sunday, organisers are actively working towards F1’s sustainability goal of net-zero by 2030, said Singapore GP director of sustainability Sasha Rafi.

To target its biggest culprit, the Singapore GP will trial a cleaner form of renewable fuel made from treated vegetable oil to power its generators.

“We're hoping that with the success in the trial after this year, we can implement this into more generators,” Ms Sasha told CNA.

LED lights which use 30 per cent less energy than traditional lights will power the whole circuit after a successful trial last year.

About 1,500 solar panels that were installed will be able to power the Pit Building for a month.