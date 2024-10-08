Logo
Singapore

Six cyclists to be charged for flouting road cycling rules
The six cyclists – aged between 17 and 20 – were riding along Scotts Road and Orchard Road on May 10.

Screengrabs taken from a video posted on the Facebook page ROADS.sg show six cyclists weaving in between lanes and performing wheelie stunts. (Images: Facebook/ROADS.sg)

08 Oct 2024 07:03PM
SINGAPORE: Six cyclists will be charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 9) for flouting multiple road cycling rules, the police said on Tuesday.

The six cyclists – aged between 17 and 20 – were riding along Scotts Road and Orchard Road on May 10 “allegedly in a manner that endangered both their own safety and that of other road users”.

They failed to ride along the far left-hand edge of the road and were observed to be riding in between lanes and performing stunts, read the news release.

According to the police, two cyclists rode their bicycles without wearing suitable protective bicycle helmets. One cyclist also rode a bicycle which did not have a brake while another was using his mobile phone while riding.

In a video posted on the Facebook page ROADS.sg, the group of cyclists are seen weaving in between lanes and cars and performing wheelie stunts.

All six cyclists will be charged under the Road Traffic Rules for not riding close to the left-hand edge of the road, police said.

Five of them will also be charged for failing to ride in an orderly manner, and two will be charged for riding a bicycle on the road without wearing a suitable protective bicycle helmet.

Additionally, one will be charged for using a bicycle not equipped with a working handbrake, and another will be charged for using a handphone while riding.

If convicted, each offence carries a fine of up to S$1,000 (US$770) or a jail term of up to three months, or both. 

For subsequent convictions, each offence carries a fine of up to S$2,000 or a jail term of up to six months, or both. 

