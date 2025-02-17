Parents, social agencies call for review of financial aid criteria to support bigger families

HIGHER EXPENSES

Parents told CNA that having a large family often means higher expenses.

For software alliances manager Donovan Low and his homemaker wife Janice, conscious budgeting and support schemes have so far helped keep expenses in check.

The couple have three young children aged between 10 months and eight years.

“With kids, I think the bulk of those one-time costs would be like gynaecology visits, the cost of delivery, paediatric visits. I think these are the areas that can be expensive, especially in Singapore,” said Mr Low, who works for an American human capital management firm.

“The recurring ones will be like groceries, food and transport and all that kind of stuff. So I think the area that maybe we experience at this moment will be the recurring ones that we are obviously seeing a higher cost.”

The Lows hope that the upcoming Budget will have a little extra for them.

“We have been beneficiaries of the increased baby bonus, but unfortunately, we don't send our baby to infant care. So I do find that sometimes … I have not been able to utilise it as much,” said Mrs Low.

“Besides medical and school fees, we wish that we could utilise the baby bonus in more ways.”

Mr Low added: “Whatever new schemes are being rolled out, (the government) can consider the number of kids living in that household, and then the scheme can be adjusted accordingly.”