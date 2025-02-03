Singapore’s 2025 Budget statement to be delivered on Feb 18 at 3.30pm

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore’s 2025 Budget statement in parliament on Feb 18 at 3.30pm, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Monday (Feb 3).

The Budget will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and on radio via CNA938 and Capital 958.

It will also be streamed on CNA’s website, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok accounts, and 8 World's website, YouTube and Facebook pages.

Mediacorp’s meWATCH and the Prime Minister’s own YouTube channel will also carry the statement.

Key announcements from the Budget statement will also be made on MOF’s and the Prime Minister’s social media platforms.

Once the Budget statement has been delivered, members of the public can view it on the Singapore Budget website. They can also visit the MOF website and subscribe to receive the full statement after it has been delivered.

The public can share their views on the Budget through REACH’s Budget 2025 microsite, or via its Facebook and Instagram pages.