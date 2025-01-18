More help on the way to help Singaporeans cope with cost of living: SM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore will continue to invest in its people and prepare them for the opportunities and challenges ahead, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Jan 18), adding that amid worries about the cost of living, the government will help Singaporeans in various ways.

He cited the example of every Singaporean household receiving S$800 in CDC vouchers last year and another S$300 this month.

There were also payouts under the Assurance Package and U-Save rebates to help households with utility bills.

“This year, more assistance should be on the way because the Budget is going to be next month. As PM Lawrence Wong has said, there should be good news to look forward to,” Mr Lee said.

“So the government is doing what we need to do, to help citizens.”

Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, will deliver the 2025 Budget statement in parliament on Feb 18.