More help on the way to help Singaporeans cope with cost of living: SM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore will continue to invest in its people and prepare them for the opportunities and challenges ahead, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Jan 18), adding that amid worries about the cost of living, the government will help Singaporeans in various ways.
He cited the example of every Singaporean household receiving S$800 in CDC vouchers last year and another S$300 this month.
There were also payouts under the Assurance Package and U-Save rebates to help households with utility bills.
“This year, more assistance should be on the way because the Budget is going to be next month. As PM Lawrence Wong has said, there should be good news to look forward to,” Mr Lee said.
“So the government is doing what we need to do, to help citizens.”
Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, will deliver the 2025 Budget statement in parliament on Feb 18.
Speaking at an Edusave awards ceremony in his Teck Ghee constituency, Mr Lee said the government is also “investing heavily” in education to prepare people for what’s ahead.
Schools are constantly being upgraded with better facilities, better curricula and better-trained teachers, he said, adding that after graduating, people have opportunities to continue education and training through SkillsFuture.
“So that you can keep your skills up-to-date. So that you can keep your jobs, get better jobs and keep on providing for yourselves, your children and building a better future,” Mr Lee said, addressing students and parents at the event.
Mr Lee pointed to his own journey in school, set against the backdrop of Singapore’s separation from Malaysia to become an independent nation.
Singapore experienced “formidable” challenges at the time, he recalled, noting the lack of defences, as well as an economic and unemployment problem.
“We did not talk about different pathways to learning. We had no enrichment programmes. And of course, no Edusave awards and scholarships - never imagined of,” he added.
“And yet the Pioneer Generation, the Merdeka Generations, we knuckled down. We worked hard, we learnt, we adapted. We bonded together to tackle the challenges, resourcefully and with resilience. Step-by-step, we created better lives for ourselves and our children, and that is how Singapore got here.”
With today’s resources, Mr Lee said he is confident Singapore can rise above any challenges, as the nation marks 60 years of independence.
“The government will walk with you. But what it depends on most critically is each person -yourself. Your determination to make the most of what you have. To learn, adapt, overcome – despite challenges, despite occasional setbacks. Your faith that we will pull together as one people, one nation, and build a brighter future for all of us,” he said.