Singapore's 2025 Budget statement to be delivered in parliament on Feb 18

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's 2025 Budget statement in parliament on Feb 18, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday (Dec 27).

The Budget will be broadcast live on television, radio and online on the Singapore Budget website. The full Budget statement will also be published on the website after delivery.

Real-time updates of key announcements will be published on MOF's Facebook and X accounts.

Members of the public can continue to share views online through REACH's Budget 2025 microsite until Jan 12.

REACH will also conduct a physical Listening Point on Jan 16 at One Raffles Place.

MOF is also partnering the People's Association and its grassroots organisations in virtual engagement platforms as well as physical touchpoints in the heartlands to seek public views and suggestions until Jan 12.