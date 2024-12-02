Singaporeans invited to share views for Budget 2025

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are invited to share their views for Budget 2025 over a six-week period from Monday (Dec 2) until Jan 12.

Individuals, organisations and businesses can provide suggestions under four broad themes: Building our Singapore together, developing a more vibrant business ecosystem, providing opportunities for skills upgrading and jobs for workers, and supporting Singaporeans across different life stages.

The Budget is scheduled to be presented in February 2025.

BUILDING SINGAPORE TOGETHER

In a media release on Monday, the Ministry of Finance said that 2025, which marks Singapore's 60th year of independence, is an "opportunity for all of us to reflect on our shared values, who we are as Singaporeans, and what we stand for".

It is also "a time for all of us to renew our commitment to build a better and brighter shared future for all", said the ministry as it invited Singaporeans to consider the following questions.

How can we strengthen our collective Singaporean identity, and better cultivate unity across Singaporeans from different backgrounds?

How can we enhance our living environment to ensure that Singapore remains a home where we can live, work, and play in harmony?

How can we encourage a more caring and generous society and develop the conditions for Singaporeans to support one another?

A MORE VIBRANT BUSINESS ECOSYSTEM

The ministry also said that Singapore must build on its position of strength and boost economic growth to create good jobs that meet people's needs and aspirations.

"As a land-scarce and resource-constrained country, we must stay ahead by being more productive and innovative," it added.

How can we facilitate business creation and innovation, to cultivate new engines of growth?

How can we help businesses to grow more quickly, and to better access financing and new markets?

How can we empower businesses to invest in digitalisation, transformation and workforce training?

What are the most pressing and immediate concerns that businesses have as they plan for the future?

SKILLS UPGRADING OPPORTUNITIES, JOBS FOR WORKERS

Amid the technological advancement and disruption, the ministry said the government wants to ensure Singaporeans can continue to seize opportunities and create value.

What can we do to encourage continuous learning amongst Singaporeans?

How can we prepare our students and workers to secure good jobs and grow amidst a more uncertain global economy?

How can we strengthen support for vulnerable segments of our workforce and enable them to share more of our economic growth?

What are workers most worried about in the immediate term and how can we address these anxieties, so that we have more confidence to seize future opportunities?

SUPPORTING SINGAPOREANS

The ministry also added that the government wants to ensure that Singaporeans feel supported in every stage of their lives as the country refreshes its social compact.

"We want Singapore to remain a home for all generations of Singaporeans," it said.

How can we build a more family-friendly Singapore, and support parents through every stage of their parenthood journey?

How can we support our seniors to achieve their dreams of living well in their homes and community?

What can we do more of as a society, to empower those with disabilities?

How can we better support caregivers?

Suggestions for Budget 2025 can be submitted through the following channels from Dec 2 to Jan 12:

REACH, the national feedback and engagement unit under the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, will also be holding a physical session on Jan 9, between 11.30am and 2pm, at One Raffles Place to gather public feedback.