Budget 2025 likely to be generous, offer support to boost social safety nets: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Next year’s Budget promises to be generous and offer more support to enhance the country’s social safety nets, analysts told CNA.

While Singaporeans can possibly look forward to receiving vouchers to address cost-of-living concerns, the government may also focus on longer-term policies like ensuring workers continue to seize opportunities, they added.

The Ministry of Finance on Monday (Dec 2) invited Singaporeans to share their views over the next six weeks on what they would like to see in Budget 2025.

These include specific areas like strengthening collective identity, skills upgrading, and reflecting on shared values.

The annual Budget, which is scheduled to be presented in parliament next February, is likely to be the last one for the current term of government. The General Election must be held before November.

“PEOPLE-ORIENTED BUDGET”

Singapore’s good economic performance this year will “give a very good boost” to the country’s financial health, which will in turn lead to “more options on the table” for Budget 2025, said Professor Lawrence Loh of the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School.

He said he expects the Budget to cater to a wide range of companies, households and individuals.

“I expect a very heavily people-oriented Budget that is focused on, first of all, their individual lives, and more importantly their work life so that they will have enough job opportunities to progress,” added Prof Loh.