Singapore's core inflation falls to 2.1% in October, lowest level since December 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore's core inflation fell to 2.1 per cent year-on-year in October, down from 2.8 per cent in September.

The decrease was largely due to a moderation in services, electricity and gas, and retail and other goods inflation, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday (Nov 25).

This is the lowest level that core inflation has been at since December 2021, when it was also 2.1 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation fell by 0.3 per cent in October.

Core inflation excludes accommodation and private transport.

Overall or headline inflation eased to 1.4 per cent year-on-year in October from 2 per cent in September.

The fall was driven by slower accommodation inflation and a steeper decline in private transport costs, in addition to lower core inflation, MAS and MTI said.