Singapore core inflation up for second straight month

SINGAPORE: Singapore's core inflation rose to 2.8 per cent year-on-year in September, increasing for the second consecutive month.

The increase in September from August's figure of 2.7 per cent was largely due to a rise in retail and other goods inflation, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Wednesday (Oct 23).

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast an unchanged figure of 2.7 per cent for September.

Overall or headline inflation eased to 2 per cent year-on-year in September from 2.2 per cent in August.

The change was mainly driven by a steeper fall in private transport costs which more than offset the increase in core inflation, MAS and MTI said.

Core inflation excludes accommodation and private transport.

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation increased by 0.1 per cent while overall inflation rose by 0.3 per cent.

Retail and other goods inflation rose to 0.8 per cent in September compared to 0.4 per cent in August as there was a smaller decline in clothing and footwear prices.

Electricity and gas inflation decreased to 6.3 per cent in September from 6.6 per cent in August as electricity prices rose at a slower pace.

Food inflation edged down to 2.6 per cent in September from 2.7 per cent in August as food prices rose at a slower pace.

Services inflation remained at 3.3 per cent in September as a fall in telecommunication service fees was broadly offset by a larger increase in tuition and other fees, holiday expenses and health insurance costs.

Accommodation inflation dropped to 2.7 per cent in September from 2.9 per cent in August as there was a smaller increase in housing rents.

Private transport costs fell by a sharper 2.4 per cent from 1 per cent in August due to a larger decline in car prices alongside lower petrol prices.