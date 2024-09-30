Lower household electricity and gas tariffs from October to December

SINGAPORE: The household electricity and gas tariffs will decrease for the October to December period due to lower energy costs.

Compared with the previous quarter, the electricity tariff will go down by 2.6 per cent or 0.78 cent per kilowatt hour before Goods and Services Tax (GST), national grid operator SP Group said on Monday (Sep 30).

For families living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) four-room flats, this translates to a decrease in the average monthly electricity bill by S$3 (US$2.30) before GST.

The gas tariff before GST will also decrease by 0.45 cent per kilowatt hour, from 23.42 cents per kilowatt hour to 22.97 cents, said City Energy.

SP Group, which owns and operates Singapore's electricity network, reviews the electricity tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by the industry regulator, the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

City Energy also reviews the gas tariffs based on guidelines set by EMA.