Android users lose about S$100,000 CPF savings to malware scams in June

SINGAPORE: Users of Android devices have lost at least S$99,800 (US$74,400) of Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings in June this year to malware-related scams.

In a news release on Saturday (Jun 17), police noted that at least two reports of such cases have been received this month.

"The police would like to alert members of the public using Android devices on the emergence of scams involving malware which resulted in losses from victims’ CPF accounts as well as bank accounts," police said.

According to the police, victims would come across advertisements for groceries via social media messaging platforms such as Facebook.

After contacting the scammers on Facebook or WhatsApp, the victims would receive a uniform resource locator (URL) to download an Android Package Kit (APK) file to order groceries and make payment.

APK is an application created for Android’s operating system.