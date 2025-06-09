Driver accused of causing fatal Tampines chain collision in 2024 given new charge

SINGAPORE: The driver charged over a multi-vehicle accident in Tampines last year that killed two people, including a Temasek Junior College student, was handed a fresh charge on Monday (Jun 9).

Muhammad Syafie Ismail's new charge states that his dangerous driving caused grievous hurt to the driver of a van, Chia Tong Chai, 65, and driver of a car, Muhammad Azril Mahmood, 49.

No plea was taken from Syafie. He will return to court on Jun 26 for his next hearing.

The new charge brings Syafie's total number of charges to five under the Road Traffic Act for the Apr 22, 2024 incident, where two died and multiple people were injured.

The chain collision occurred at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 and involved multiple cars, a van and a minibus.

Syafie, 44, was initially charged with one count each of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt, dangerous driving, and failing to stop after an accident.

Footage of the incident garnered national attention.



Syafie, a Singaporean, is said to have driven recklessly along Bedok Reservoir Road towards Tampines Avenue 4 just after 7am on Apr 22, 2024.

He allegedly made an abrupt lane change on the two-lane road to overtake a car on his right, resulting in a "sideswipe collision". The impact caused the other vehicle to veer left and scrape its tires against the road kerb. Syafie failed to stop and provide his particulars after this accident.

According to court documents, he then failed to stop at a red traffic light signal and collided with three cars.

A driver and an 11-year-old boy in one car were injured along with another driver.