How does Singapore keep its toxic industrial waste from entering its waterways?

Waste management company Environmental Solutions Group Holdings processes about 100 types of toxic industrial waste - including mercury, hydrochloric and sulphuric acids - and even poisons like cyanides, said the firm’s executive director Lawrence Law.

The waste is first analysed in a laboratory, then heavily treated so it is safe enough to be released into the nation’s sewers. It will then be purified to produce reclaimed water, also known as NEWater.

The consequences of discharging untreated industrial waste indiscriminately can have several undesirable effects, said Mr Law.

Citing the example of black sulphuric acid, which is released by petrochemical plants, he said: “It will pollute our waterways and it will start to kill our aquatic plants (and animals).”

He added that carcinogens in these substances would also be harmful to people, and that the public sewer system is not designed to convey hazardous waste, which may corrode pipes in the system.