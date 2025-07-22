Man and woman found dead after fire in Toa Payoh flat
The fire occurred at Block 173 Toa Payoh Lorong 1.
SINGAPORE: Two people died after a fire broke out in a flat at Block 173 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on Tuesday (Jul 22), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.
SCDF said in a Facebook post it was alerted to the fire at about 7.30pm.
“Upon arrival, the living room of a second-floor unit was on fire. Firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet,” SCDF said.
Police said that firefighters found a man and a woman lying motionless inside the unit. Both were brought out and were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.
SCDF and police investigations are ongoing.
A CNA reader who wanted to remain anonymous shared photos and a video of the fire. SCDF firefighters can be seen battling the blaze, with the block's exterior walls and parapet visibly blackened in the footage.
