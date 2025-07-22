Logo
Man and woman found dead after fire in Toa Payoh flat
The fire occurred at Block 173 Toa Payoh Lorong 1.

Composite photo shows a fire at Block 173 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on Jul 22, 2025. (Photo: CNA Reader)

22 Jul 2025 09:29PM (Updated: 22 Jul 2025 10:36PM)
SINGAPORE: Two people died after a fire broke out in a flat at Block 173 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on Tuesday (Jul 22), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

SCDF said in a Facebook post it was alerted to the fire at about 7.30pm.

“Upon arrival, the living room of a second-floor unit was on fire. Firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet,” SCDF said.

Police said that firefighters found a man and a woman lying motionless inside the unit. Both were brought out and were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

SCDF and police investigations are ongoing.

A CNA reader who wanted to remain anonymous shared photos and a video of the fire. SCDF firefighters can be seen battling the blaze, with the block's exterior walls and parapet visibly blackened in the footage.

