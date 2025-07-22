Man and woman found dead after fire in Toa Payoh flat

SINGAPORE: Two people died after a fire broke out in a flat at Block 173 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on Tuesday (Jul 22), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

SCDF said in a Facebook post it was alerted to the fire at about 7.30pm.

“Upon arrival, the living room of a second-floor unit was on fire. Firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet,” SCDF said.