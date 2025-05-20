Acting Wales coach Sherratt stays on for Japan tour

CARDIFF :Coach Matt Sherratt will continue in charge of Wales and take them on tour to Japan in July as he named a squad with 16 changes from their disastrous 2025 Six Nations campaign that extended the team's losing streak to a record 17 matches.

Sherratt was acting coach for the last three games of this year's Six Nations as Wales sought a replacement for Warren Gatland, who departed in February amid a record-breaking run of losses.

Sherratt will have as his assistants for the Japan trip his Cardiff defence coach Gethin Jenkins, the Harlequins duo Danny Wilson (forwards) and Adam Jones (scrum), and Gloucester's Rhys Thomas.

Former Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny will be involved for the first time as the kicking coach.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to return and coach Wales again this summer," said Sherratt in a statement on Tuesday.

"It's an exciting prospect to go to Japan for two matches in July. We are all looking forward to getting into camp and starting preparations for our summer campaign."

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said they were grateful to Sherratt for staying on. He had previously said he did not want the job on a full-time basis.

"The impact and positive difference he made to the squad in a very short period of time during the Six Nations was welcomed," said Tierney.

Despite having only flanker Jac Morgan and scrumhalf Tomos Williams absent as they tour Australia with the British and Irish Lions, Sherratt has made wholesale changes, and included six uncapped players in the squad for the games against Japan in Kitakyushu on July 5 and Kobe seven days later.

Liam Belcher, Chris Coleman, Garyn Phillips, Keelan Giles, Reuben Morgan-Williams and Macs Page will all hope to earn a first cap, with Dewi Lake to captain the side.

Fit-again flyhalf Sam Costelow and fullback Cameron Winnett are back in the mix, but James Botham, Gareth Anscombe, Ellis Mee, Nick Tompkins and Max Llewellyn all miss out.

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti, Liam Belcher, Ben Carter, Chris Coleman, Elliot Dee, Taulupe Faletau, Archie Griffin, Dewi Lake (captain), Josh Macleod, Alex Mann, Garyn Phillips, Taine Plumtree, James Ratti, Tommy Reffell, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright, Teddy Williams.

Backs: Josh Adams, Sam Costelow, Dan Edwards, Keelan Giles, Kieran Hardy, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Macs Page, Joe Roberts, Tom Rogers, Ben Thomas, Johnny Williams, Rhodri Williams, Cameron Winnett.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)