Vietnam beat Indonesia 2-0 to reach AFF Cup final

SINGAPORE: Vietnam defeated Indonesia 2-0 in the second leg of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup semi-finals on Monday (Jan 9) to reach their fourth final in the tournament’s history.



After a goal-less affair in the first leg in Jakarta last week, the hosts took just three minutes to score the opener through Nguyen Tien Linh at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.



It was an advantage Vietnam would hold for the rest of the first half.

Nguyen then wasted no time after the restart, grabbing his second goal via a header in the 47th minute.



Indonesia ended the encounter without registering a shot on target.



Vietnam, twice champions of the AFF Cup, will play either Thailand or Malaysia in the final.

Malaysia hold a 1-0 lead over Thailand from the first leg, but still have it all to do on Tuesday when they play the second leg in Bangkok.



