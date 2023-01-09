Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Vietnam beat Indonesia 2-0 to reach AFF Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Vietnam beat Indonesia 2-0 to reach AFF Cup final

Vietnam beat Indonesia 2-0 to reach AFF Cup final

Two goals from Vietnam striker Nguyen Tien Linh powered the home side to a 2-0 win over Indonesia in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup semi-finals on Jan 9, 2023. (Photo: SPORTFIVE/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup)

09 Jan 2023 11:48PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 11:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Vietnam defeated Indonesia 2-0 in the second leg of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup semi-finals on Monday (Jan 9) to reach their fourth final in the tournament’s history.

After a goal-less affair in the first leg in Jakarta last week, the hosts took just three minutes to score the opener through Nguyen Tien Linh at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

It was an advantage Vietnam would hold for the rest of the first half.

Nguyen then wasted no time after the restart, grabbing his second goal via a header in the 47th minute.

Indonesia ended the encounter without registering a shot on target.

Vietnam, twice champions of the AFF Cup, will play either Thailand or Malaysia in the final. 

Malaysia hold a 1-0 lead over Thailand from the first leg, but still have it all to do on Tuesday when they play the second leg in Bangkok.
 
Catch all the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 action for FREE, live and on demand at mewatch.sg/affmitsubishielectriccup2022.

Source: CNA/gr(sn)

Related Topics

football AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup Vietnam Indonesia Asean Football Federation

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.