Alcaraz saves three match points to stop Sinner and retain French Open crown

PARIS: Carlos Alcaraz battled from the brink to outlast top seed Jannik Sinner 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(10-2) in a French Open final for the ages on Sunday (Jun 8) to retain his crown and cement his status as the Prince of Clay in Roland Garros' post-Rafa Nadal era.

In a scintillating showdown between the torch-bearers of a new generation, the 22-year-old Alcaraz saved three match points in the fourth set to continue his dominance over Sinner with his fifth straight victory and end the Italian's 20-match winning run at the majors.

"I want to start with Jannik. It is amazing the level you have,"said Alcaraz, only the second man in the professional era to win all of his first five Grand Slam singles finals after Roger Federer.

"Congratulations for an amazing two weeks ... I'm pretty sure you're going to be champion not once, but many times. It's a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament, making history with you.

"I'm just really happy to be able to make history with you in this tournament and in other tournaments."

The duo, who have captured seven out of the last eight Grand Slams to stamp their authority on the men's tour, were locked in a fierce battle full of dramatic momentum shifts in the first major final between two men born in the 2000s.