Sport

Arsenal's Timber has ankle surgery, Saliba out with hamstring issue
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Arsenal - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 7, 2025 Arsenal's Jurrien Timber in action with Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
Arsenal's Timber has ankle surgery, Saliba out with hamstring issue
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Arsenal - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 7, 2025 Arsenal's William Saliba reacts REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
21 May 2025 08:22PM
Arsenal full back Jurrien Timber has undergone ankle surgery while centre back William Saliba will also miss the club's last game of the season with a hamstring issue, manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday.

Timber missed Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United last weekend, during which Saliba, who has more minutes for Arsenal than any other outfield player this season, was forced off due to injury.

"William is going to be out for a few weeks, unfortunately. He pulled his hamstring against Newcastle," Arteta told Premier League World TV. "Jurrien had surgery yesterday on his ankle, so he'll be out for a few weeks as well."

Arsenal are on track to finish second for the third season in a row as they end their league campaign at relegated Southampton on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
