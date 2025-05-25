Britain's Draper a big threat at French Open, says McEnroe

Britain's Jack Draper is a title threat at the French Open but could have an even bigger chance of landing a Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, according to American great John McEnroe.

The 23-year-old Londoner has arguably been the standout player of the season so far, winning the Indian Wells title, reaching the final in Madrid and rising to world number five.

Left-hander Draper has never won a match at Roland Garros, but such has been his improvement that seven-time Grand Slam champion McEnroe reckons he could make a deep run in Paris.

"I'm really impressed by Jack, his progress. I've got to say he's become extremely formidable," McEnroe, who will be part of the TNT Sports coverage team at the French Open, told Reuters.

"You know, he's another one of those guys to me after the two guys (Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner) and I think he's in Sinner's quarter, so that wouldn't make it as easy.

"But you know, he's a threat to anyone at this point."

Draper began 2024 outside the world's top 50 but with his improved physicality he reached the U.S. Open semi-finals last year and then made it to the last 16 at the Australian Open.

This year has seen him crack the top 10 and whatever happens in Paris, he will arrive at Wimbledon with huge expectations.

"He's put himself in a position where, well, if he doesn't win (the French Open), he's certainly going to be one of the top couple of favourites at Wimbledon and he's going to be extremely difficult to beat," McEnroe said.

"So he's put himself in a great position. I'm really impressed by his maturity and just his level the last year. So Jack's going to be doing some incredible things in the future."

Fifth seed Draper begins his French Open quest against Italy's Mattia Bellucci.