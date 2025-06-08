Champion Gauff stunned by her own achievement after French Open comeback win

PARIS :Coco Gauff was dumbstruck after beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final on Saturday, admitting she did not think she had what it takes to stop the Belarusian heavy hitter on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The American 21-year-old battled from a set down to beat the top seed 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 in just over two and half hours and lift her first French Open crown and her second Grand Slam title after the 2023 U.S. Open.

"I didn’t think honestly I could do it," the American world number two, who claimed her second Grand Slam title, said between tears.

"Three finals... I guess I got the most important win - that's all that matters."

She had lost the clay court finals in Madrid and Rome before her win in Paris.

"I was going through a lot of things when I lost here three years ago," Gauff, who was runner-up to Iga Swiatek in 2022, said. "I'm just glad to be back here.

The 21-year-old Gauff, who benefited from her opponent's 70 unforced errors, including six double faults, paid tribute to Sabalenka before posing for pictures with the ball kids.

"I would like to thank my parents. You guys have done a lot for me, from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded and giving me the belief that I can do it," she said.

"You guys probably believe in me more than I do myself. I really appreciate and love you guys."

Taking inspiration from American musician Tyler, the Creator, she said: "If I ever told you I have doubt inside me, I would be lying."

She has won both her majors after coming from a set down after her comeback win against Sabalenka at the U.S. Open two years ago.

Gauff is also the first American player to lift the trophy since Serena Williams in 2015.

"I would like to thank you guys, the crowd helped me today," she told the 15,000 crowd who supported her throughout.

"You guys were cheering for me so hard and I don't know what I did to deserve such support from the French crowd," Gauff added, before dropping the lid of the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.