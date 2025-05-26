Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Don't tell me who I am playing next, says Lys after winning start to French Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Don't tell me who I am playing next, says Lys after winning start to French Open

Don't tell me who I am playing next, says Lys after winning start to French Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA 500 - Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix - Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - April 15, 2025 Germany's Eva Lys in action during her round of 32 match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo

26 May 2025 12:17AM (Updated: 26 May 2025 12:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :If there is one thing 23-year-old Eva Lys does not want to know it is who she is playing next at the French Open, the German said after making a winning start at the tournament on Sunday.

Lys, ranked 59th in the world, advanced easily to the second round with a 6-0 6-3 win over American Peyton Stearns.

For Lys, who reached the fourth round at the Australian Open this year, it was her first ever main-draw win at the French Open.

But asked at a press conference later about her opponent in the next round, Lys urged reporters not to reveal the name.

"Usually I find out somehow," Lys said. "Someone texts me. Obviously if someone came in and told me, I wouldn't be too mad about it. Now I'm trying to enjoy the win I had, especially today."

For the record, Lys will face Canadian Victoria Mboko on Wednesday.

"Today when I'm back in practice, I'll have my coach, my mom. My little sister is probably going to tell me who I'm playing so I can prepare and practise," she said.

"For today I'm just trying to enjoy what I have."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement