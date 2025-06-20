Former skipper Paine appointed Australia 'A' coach

SYDNEY :Former captain Tim Paine has been appointed coach of the Australia "A" team for this season with the country approaching a transition to a new generation of players as a handful of test stalwarts near retirement.

Paine has worked in the media along with occasional roles with the Australia women's team and "A" programme since hanging up his bat in 2023 but will now give up his radio show to concentrate on his new job.

"It's time to spread my wings," Paine told listeners on SEN radio on Friday.

"I've been working with Australia 'A' as an assistant coach and the opportunity has come up for me to be the head coach. I feel like it's a hard balancing act to pursue a coaching career and talk in the media.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The Australia 'A' programme is very exciting, there's a lot of young talent to work with. It's something I really enjoy doing. I'm very lucky and I'm really looking forward to the next part of my journey."

Australia could lose as many as half a dozen test regulars to retirement after this year's Ashes series with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja all in their mid to late 30s.

Cricket Australia said Paine would continue to help out with the women's team as well as with his coaching role at the Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League team.

Paine took over as test captain in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering affair in 2018 and led Australia to the retention of the Ashes in England in 2019, only to resign before the 2021-22 series after a sexting scandal.