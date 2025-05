France to host Ireland in 2026 Six Nations opener

Six Nations champions France will host Ireland in the opening fixture of the 2026 edition in February, organisers said on Monday.

The competition, featuring England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, will be played from February 5 to March 14.

The final round will be a 'Super Saturday' on March 14 with Ireland hosting Scotland, Italy meeting Wales and France welcoming England.

France claimed their seventh Six Nations trophy with a record-breaking 35-16 victory over Scotland in March, clinching the title for the first time since 2022.

England, who finished second this year, will host Wales in the first round and will meet rivals Scotland in round two.

France host Italy in the third round of action. Round four, the penultimate weekend, will have Ireland hosting Wales, England meeting Italy and Scotland locking horns with France.

FIXTURES (all times in GMT)

ROUND 1

Thursday February 5:

France v Ireland (2010)

Saturday 7 February:

Italy v Scotland (1410)

England v Wales (1640)

ROUND 2

Saturday 14 February:

Ireland v Italy (1410)

Scotland v England (1640)

Sunday 15 February:

Wales v France (1510)

ROUND 3

Saturday 21 February:

England v Ireland (1410)

Wales v Scotland (1640)

Sunday 22 February:

France v Italy (1510)

ROUND 4

Friday 6 March:

Ireland v Wales (2010)

Saturday 7 March:

Scotland v France (14:10)

Italy v England (1640)

ROUND 5

Saturday 14 March:

Ireland v Scotland (1410)

Wales v Italy (1640)

France v England (2010)