Howe set for busy summer as Newcastle grab final Champions League spot

NEWCASTLE, England :A first domestic trophy in 70 years and a return to the Champions League made Newcastle United's season a very successful one, but their final-day 1-0 Premier League defeat to Everton illustrates the job facing Eddie Howe if his side are to be real contenders next term.

With proven goalscorer Alexander Isak leading the line, the Magpies have played some thrilling attacking football this season, but listless performances like the one that saw them lose to Everton on Sunday cost them dearly this term, and it took a 2-0 win for Manchester United over Aston Villa for them to secure the fifth and final Champions League spot.

With a reputed €100 million to be earned from playing in Europe's premier club competition next season, Howe has some decisions to make in the coming months.

"I almost think we were too desperate to win today - I've said that maybe before in games, where that desperation can sometimes lead to poor decisions and a disjointed performance," Howe told reporters.

The news of the final whistle at Old Trafford brought unbridled joy to St. James's Park, closing out a season that exceeded expectations for Howe and his squad.

"(We couldn't have expected that), not at the start of the season, that would have been a dream scenario for us. Obviously, as you go through the season and you adjust to what you're achieving, sometimes you think differently, but overall this will be remembered as an unbelievable season in the future for Newcastle to look back on and reflect on," Howe said.

"(This is) hopefully a turning point in our history, and yes, today was horrible in many ways, we didn't play well, it was a disappointing performance, but we got the end result that we all craved and we've got Champions League football coming back."

The guaranteed influx of Champions League money will have a major effect on what the Magpies can do over the coming months.

"For the club, I think it, of course, it benefits the summer and what we're looking to do, and it builds, I think, a real anticipation and excitement for the season ahead, which is always great for any football club," Howe said, adding that it was no more than their fans deserved.

"For the supporters, I think it brings home again how special this club is, how special the players have been this year, and of course, how special the supporters have been, and I think that relationship between all is so important at any club, and it's great to see it so healthy."