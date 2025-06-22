India 96-2 in second innings after Brook leads England comeback

LEEDS, England :India finished day three on 90-2 to lead England by 96 runs at stumps in the opening test at Headingley on Sunday after England were dismissed for 465 in the first innings on the back of Ollie Pope's century and Harry Brook's knock of 99.

Having scored 471 in the first innings, India's total was virtually wiped out when they walked in to bat again with a slender six-run lead and a little over two days left to play to leave the test evenly poised.

England struck early when Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century in the first innings, was forced to play a superb Brydon Carse delivery that caught the edge to give wicketkeeper Jamie Smith an easy catch.

Sai Sudharsan walked in with the threat of rain looming large and the 23-year-old, dismissed for a duck in the first innings, played patiently in gloomy conditions that were ideal for seam bowling as he built a partnership with opener KL Rahul.

But just as in the first innings, England skipper Ben Stokes removed Sudharsan (30) again when the Indian batter clipped an inswinging delivery to short midwicket where Zak Crawley took a sharp catch.

However, play was stopped when the rain came down with Rahul unbeaten on 47 and skipper Shubman Gill (six not out) at the crease.

AGONY FOR BROOK

On a blustery day, which began with a moment of appreciation for former England speedster David "Syd" Lawrence who died aged 61, India started well with Pope perishing for 106 after adding only six runs to his overnight score.

But England capitalised on the tourists' generosity in the field before Brook fell agonisingly short of a fairytale century on his home ground.

The Yorkshire-born batter made India pay for dropped catches, with Jaiswal dropping him at fourth slip when he was on 82 for his third lifeline. It was Jaiswal's third dropped catch and India's fifth in the innings.

Brook looked set for a big score before his moment of heartbreak came when he attempted to reach three figures with a flourish, lofting Prasidh Krishna over fine leg only to find Shardul Thakur stationed at the boundary rope.

A dejected Brook threw his head back and put his hand up to his face before he trudged back to the pavilion as the Headingley crowd overcame their disappointment to give him a standing ovation.

But in stark contrast to India's lower order, England's tail wagged. While India's last five wickets fell for 18 runs, England's lower order added 112 runs.

With India getting desperate, Gill brought Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack and he completed a five-wicket haul by cleaning up the tail, dismissing Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue with deliveries that crashed into the stumps.

Bumrah could have easily had more but India's pace spearhead saw four catches dropped off his bowling on a poor day in the field for Gill's side.