List of English Premiership champions

LONDON :Following is the list of English club rugby champions after Bath beat Leicester Tigers in Saturday's Premiership final.

Since the 2002-03 season, the league winners have been determined by playoffs and a final at Twickenham.

SEASON WINNER

1987-88 Leicester Tigers

1988-89 Bath

1989-90 Wasps

1990-91 Bath

1991-92 Bath

1992-93 Bath

1993-94 Bath

1994-95 Leicester Tigers

1995-96 Bath

1996-97 Wasps

1997-98 Newcastle Falcons

1998-99 Leicester Tigers

1999-00 Leicester Tigers

2000-01 Leicester Tigers

2001-02 Leicester Tigers

Introduction of final at Twickenham

SEASON WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP

2002-03 Wasps 39-3 Gloucester

2003-04 Wasps 10-6 Bath

2004-05 Wasps 39-14 Leicester Tigers

2005-06 Sale Sharks 45-20 Leicester Tigers

2006-07 Leicester Tigers 44-16 Gloucester

2007-08 Wasps 26-16 Leicester Tigers

2008-09 Leicester Tigers 10-9 London Irish

2009-10 Leicester Tigers 33-27 Saracens

2010-11 Saracens 22-18 Leicester Tigers

2011-12 Harlequins 30-23 Leicester Tigers

2012-13 Leicester Tigers 37-17 Northampton Saints

2013-14 Northampton Saints 24-20* Saracens

2014-15 Saracens 28-16 Bath

2015-16 Saracens 28-20 Exeter Chiefs

2016-17 Exeter 23-20* Wasps

2017-18 Saracens 27-10 Exeter Chiefs

2018-19 Saracens 37-34 Exeter Chiefs

2019-20 Exeter Chiefs 19-13 Wasps

2020-21 Harlequins 40-38 Exeter Chiefs

2021-22 Leicester Tigers 15-12 Saracens

2022-23 Saracens 35-25 Sale

2023-24 Northampton Saints 25-21 Bath

2024-25 Bath 23-21 Leicester Tigers

*After Extra Time

