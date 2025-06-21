List of Super Rugby champions

SYDNEY :Super Rugby champions since the competition began in 1996 (home team in CAPS):
Year Champions Runners-up Score
2025 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS Waikato Chiefs 16-12
2024 AUCKLAND BLUES Chiefs 41-10
2023 Crusaders CHIEFS 25-20
2022 Crusaders BLUES 21-7
2021 Local competitions due to COVID pandemic
2020 Local competitions due to COVID pandemic
2019 CRUSADERS Jaguares 19-3
2018 CRUSADERS Lions 37-18
2017 Crusaders LIONS 25-17
2016 WELLINGTON HURRICANES Lions 20-3
2015 Otago Highlanders HURRICANES 21-14
2014 NSW WARATAHS Crusaders 33-32
2013 CHIEFS ACT Brumbies 27-22
2012 CHIEFS Sharks 37-6
2011 QUEENSLAND REDS Crusaders 18-13
2010 BULLS Stormers 25-17
2009 BULLS Chiefs 61-172008 CRUSADERS Waratahs 20-12
2007 Bulls SHARKS 20-19
2006 CRUSADERS Hurricanes 19-12
2005 CRUSADERS Waratahs 35-25
2004 BRUMBIES Crusaders 47-382003 BLUES Crusaders 21-17
2002 CRUSADERS Brumbies 31-13
2001 BRUMBIES Sharks 36-6
2000 Crusaders BRUMBIES 20-19
1999 Crusaders HIGHLANDERS 24-19
1998 Crusaders BLUES 20-13
1997 BLUES Brumbies 23-7
1996 BLUES Sharks 45-21
Super 12 from 1996
Super 14 from 2006
Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2011
Super Rugby (18 teams) from 2016
Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2018
Super Rugby Pacific (12/11 teams) from 2022
