Liverpool to unveil new Heysel memorial marking 40th anniversary of disaster

Liverpool will unveil a new memorial at Anfield to mark the 40th anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster where 39 supporters were killed, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The fans, mainly Italian Juventus supporters, were killed when a wall collapsed after Liverpool fans charged them before the European Cup final in Brussels in 1985.

More than 600 were also injured in one of the worst disasters in soccer stadiums, leading to a five-year ban for English clubs from European competition.

"Titled 'Forever Bound', the new memorial will replace the existing plaque currently situated on the wall of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and will move to a new location at the stadium," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The newly designed memorial will feature two scarves knotted together and gently tied - symbolising the unity and solidarity between the two clubs and the bond formed through shared grief and mutual respect in the aftermath of the disaster."

Liverpool said the plans for the new memorial were shared with Juventus and the families who lost loved ones.

The memorial will be unveiled later in the English summer. Juventus are unveiling their own near their Allianz Stadium on May 29, the anniversary of the disaster.

"To see a new memorial created with such care means a lot and it's incredibly important to have a fitting tribute to remember the 39 fans who lost their lives," the Liverpool statement cited Ian Rush, who played for both clubs and also witnessed the tragedy in 1985, as saying.

"We must never forget why this matters and why we continue to stand together in solidarity, all these years later."