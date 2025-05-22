Logo
Man City's Foden rues lack of rest before Club World Cup
Man City's Foden rues lack of rest before Club World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 2, 2025 Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo

22 May 2025 02:11PM
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden said he needs time away from the pitch to fully recover from an ankle injury but knows he has little time to rest with the Club World Cup starting next month.

Foden, who scored 19 goals and was voted the Premier League's player of the season last year, has scored only seven this season as he struggled with a succession of knocks.

“I just need a few weeks off without playing football and I can’t get it at the moment. It’s a bit frustrating to play with niggles like this," Foden told British media on Wednesday.

“It’s obviously difficult because the lads are mentally drained from this season. I believe everyone needs the right time to recover," he added.

“It’s something we have to speak about with the club and national team to see if it’s maybe better to rest and get my ankle fully 100 per cent back."

Source: Reuters
