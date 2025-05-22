Man City's Foden rues lack of rest before Club World Cup

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden said he needs time away from the pitch to fully recover from an ankle injury but knows he has little time to rest with the Club World Cup starting next month.

Foden, who scored 19 goals and was voted the Premier League's player of the season last year, has scored only seven this season as he struggled with a succession of knocks.

“I just need a few weeks off without playing football and I can’t get it at the moment. It’s a bit frustrating to play with niggles like this," Foden told British media on Wednesday.

“It’s obviously difficult because the lads are mentally drained from this season. I believe everyone needs the right time to recover," he added.

“It’s something we have to speak about with the club and national team to see if it’s maybe better to rest and get my ankle fully 100 per cent back."