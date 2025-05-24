Manager Slot eyes long tenure inspired by Liverpool and FSG tradition

Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who has won the Premier League in his debut season, can see himself staying with the English side for a long spell, saying the club and the owners both have a history of keeping faith in their managers for a long time.

Slot's predecessor Juergen Klopp stayed at Liverpool for over eight years, winning the Premier League, the Champions League and the Club World Cup during his tenure.

Dutchman Slot, who said he was Liverpool's only choice to succeed Klopp, joined on a three-year contract.

“I could see myself working here for a long time because it's a great club to work for and I'm really happy over here. This club has a history of having managers for a long time," Slot told reporters on Friday.

The manager cited Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who led Manchester United and Arsenal for over two decades, as examples of English soccer's tradition of long-serving managers.

Slot also talked about the Boston Red Sox, a baseball team that belongs to Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, where Alex Cora remained as the manager despite finishing bottom of the American League East division twice in a row.

“Not only this club, but also with regards (to the) ownership, because I'm now watching a documentary about the Boston Red Sox,” Slot said. Cora "is still there.

“It is a combination of the history of the club and how the ownership works. So if there is ever a club where you can work for multiple years, it will probably be Liverpool.”

Slot said he was convinced to leave Dutch side Feyenoord, where he served as manager for nearly three years, after realising that he was the only person Liverpool wanted for the job.

"I told my agent that if I am one of three I am not interested. I didn't want to go into another summer where I had to do all these kinds of meetings and then waiting, waiting, waiting," he added.

"I didn't have to open my laptop one time to show (Liverpool) what I did or how I worked. They knew everything about me.

"There was never one second of a doubt and that had largely to do with the fact why they wanted me and how they tried to convince me to come."