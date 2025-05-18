Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manager Still leaves Ligue 1 side Lens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Manager Still leaves Ligue 1 side Lens

Manager Still leaves Ligue 1 side Lens

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Marseille v RC Lens - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - March 8, 2025 RC Lens coach Will Still during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

18 May 2025 02:52PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Will Still has left his role as head coach of Ligue 1 side RC Lens to be closer to his family back home in Britain, the Belgium-born Englishman announced on Saturday.

The 32-year-old former Reims manager joined Lens on a three-year contract last year in June and helped them secure an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1 this season.

"I will not be the coach of Lens next season. Today was my last match of the season at Bollaert," Still told reporters after Lens 4-0 home victory over AS Monaco.

"For multiple reasons, the main reason behind my decision is that I need to go back home. It is a logical choice for me to be closer to my wife, for her well-being."

Sky Sports presenter Emma Saunders, Still's partner, revealed she had encephalitis, a brain infection, in March.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement