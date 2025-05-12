McIlroy eyes more major glory at PGA Championship, Scheffler ready for battle

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina : Finally free from the burden of chasing a career Grand Slam, Rory McIlroy is a hot favourite at this week's PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau are both looking for a third major triumph.

McIlroy, who secured the elusive Masters title to complete his collection of majors last month, will surely like his chances at Quail Hollow Club given he has enjoyed more success at the venue than any other player.

"I'm obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure, and I'm also going back to a venue that I love," McIlroy said last week.

"It probably will feel a little bit different. I probably won't be quite as on edge as I have been for the last few years when I've been at major championships."

But world number one Scheffler and LIV Golf's DeChambeau will try to keep the Northern Irishman from securing the second leg of the calendar-year Grand Slam and arrive at the year's second major in solid form having both won their last starts.

World number five Justin Thomas has rounded into form right on time for his return to the site of his major breakthrough in 2017 while Jordan Spieth makes his ninth attempt at completing the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy, 36, has been virtually unstoppable at Quail Hollow, which he has long called one of his favourite courses and where last year he cruised to a five-stroke victory and record fourth title at the venue, which is a regular stop on the PGA Tour.

After vanquishing his Augusta National demons there is a sense that the unburdened Northern Irishman could be primed for a remarkable second phase to his career and add to his five major championship wins.

"This is a whole new world for him," said CBS Sports host Jim Nantz. "He doesn't come in here shouldering the world's expectations. He's playing with a free pass. If he never wins another one, he's a hero for eternity.

"He gets to go out there and play with total freedom to go be Rory McIlroy with his maybe unequalled imagination and overall talent. Look out world, it's going to be interesting to watch from this day forward."

Scheffler and DeChambeau figure to be in the mix at some point this week and could not have asked for better results in their PGA Championship tune-up events.

After his season debut was delayed due to hand surgery following a cooking accident, Scheffler is coming off a runaway triumph at TPC Craig Ranch where he matched the PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record with a 31-under total.

Fan Favourite DeChambeau, who briefly held the lead early in the final round of the Masters, is riding high after a win at the LIV Golf Korea event that marked his first victory since capturing the 2024 U.S. Open.

Twice champion Thomas ended his three-year victory drought last month at the PGA Tour Signature Event in South Carolina to also put himself in the conversation at Quail Hollow, a venue which hold many fond memories for him.

"The storylines since Augusta, I'm sure, are remarkable, whether it's Rory, Justin Thomas, Scottie, Bryson," ESPN's Scott Van Pelt said on a conference call.

"You've got multiple major winners, all of whom have won from Augusta through last weekend. You couldn’t ask for much more in terms of storylines."

Spieth will try to become only the seventh golfer to secure the career Grand Slam and appears to be in good form with three top-10 finishes in 11 starts this year while Xander Schauffele will look to become the event's first repeat winner since Brooks Koepka in 2019.