Pyramids snatch Sundowns draw in African Champions League final first leg

PRETORIA :Egypt’s Pyramids equalised four minutes into stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw at Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the first leg of the African Champions League final on Saturday.

With the away goals rule still applying in African club competition, the momentum now swings the way of the Cairo club after Walid El Karti deservedly headed home at the back post after a strong finish to the game at Loftus Versfeld.

Sundowns had taken the lead through Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribeiro in the 54th minute with a curling left-footed shot after a deflected clearance fell perfectly for him.

The South African club were strong favourites going into the tie against the Egyptian side, who are competing in the Champions League for only a second time.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

But the hosts were surprised by the strong pressing and running of the visitors, who defied the high altitude to emerge the better of the two sides.

Sundowns, whose only previous Champions League success came in 2016, had a first-half chance when Iqraam Rayners' effort was saved by Ahmed El Shenawy but the Egyptians always looked lively on the counter and forced several errors from the home defence.

However, they had to wait until virtually the last touch of the game as a cross from Mohamed Hamdy on the left was allowed to bounce in the box and went through for El Karti to finish.

The return leg at Cairo’s Air Defence Stadium is next Sunday, June 1.