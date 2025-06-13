Raducanu powers into Queen's Club quarters as last Briton standing

LONDON :Emma Raducanu cruised into the quarter-finals at the Queen's Club Championships with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Rebecca Sramkova on Thursday but fellow Britons Katie Boulter and Heather Watson were knocked out.

The stands at the Andy Murray Arena were packed for Raducanu's victory as she advanced as the lone Briton left in the tournament and she will potentially play top seed and Paris Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who is playing later on Thursday.

Raducanu raced into a 5-0 lead as the 22-year-old looked at ease on the grass but Sramkova saved two set points in the sixth game, finding her range in a comeback that quickly gathered pace.

The Slovakian won four games on the trot as Raducanu's winners dried up but the Briton then recovered and served to love to seal the opening set, flashing a sheepish smile at her team as she walked back to her seat.

Raducanu took confidence from her first serve and she started the second set as she did the first, racing into a 4-0 lead after she quickly consolidated a double break when Sramkova made a slew of errors.

Raducanu then won the contest by converting a sixth break point, with victory confirming the former U.S. Open champion's status as the British number one again, leapfrogging her doubles partner Boulter.

"I don't think it was my cleanest performance, but I'm really happy to have pushed through in some tight moments that decided the first set," Raducanu said.

"It was really helpful... to have a big roar of support to get me through that last service game. So I appreciate that."

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina showcased her power as she fired nine aces to beat Watson 6-4 6-2 after the Briton failed to capitalise on seven break points.

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina also became the first female player to fire 200 aces this year.

"It was a tough match, she played really well. I am pretty happy with my game, especially in the second set," Rybakina said.

"Hopefully with every match it will be better and better. I am enjoying my time here."

Meanwhile, Russian fifth seed Diana Shnaider fought back from a set down to beat Boulter 2-6 6-3 6-2 to set up a quarter-final with Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

"Katie is such a lovely person, I love her with all my heart. To play her and beat her in front of her home crowd, I am so sorry," Shnaider said.

"I hope you don't hate me too much and come support me tomorrow!"