Real Madrid's Mbappe discharged from hospital after gastroenteritis, club says

MIAMI :Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been discharged from hospital after suffering from gastroenteritis during the Club World Cup, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

"Our player Kylian Mbappe was discharged from hospital this afternoon and has returned to Real Madrid's training ground. Mbappe will continue with specific medical treatment and will gradually return to team activity," the club said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Spanish club announced that Mbappe was admitted to hospital in order to "undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment" after suffering from an "acute case of gastroenteritis".

Frenchman Mbappe missed Real's opening game at the Club World Cup against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

A club source told Reuters that Mbappe had been isolated from his teammates since Tuesday before being taken to hospital on Wednesday and is not expected to play in any of the group stage matches of the tournament.

Coach Xabi Alonso hinted on Wednesday that Mbappe was doubtful for Real's next game, against Mexican side Pachuca on Sunday in Charlotte, NC.