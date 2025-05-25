Stuttgart beat third-tier Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 to clinch German Cup

BERLIN : VfB Stuttgart beat third-tier Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 with a double from Enzo Millot to lift the German Cup for the first time in 28 years on Saturday, bringing relief for Sebastian Hoeness's side after a disappointing Bundesliga campaign.

Goals from Nick Woltemade, Millot and Deniz Undav put Stuttgart 3-0 up at the break before Millot scored again to make it 4-0 after 66 minutes and effectively end the contest.

Bielefeld did pull a goal back through substitute Julian Kania eight minutes from time before Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman netted an own goal in the 85th but it was too little, too late.

The win was Stuttgart's fourth German Cup success and earned a place in the Europa League's league phase. They finished the Bundesliga campaign ninth, two points off the European spots.

They delivered a bitter ending to a fairytale run for Bielefeld, who stunned holders Bayer Leverkusen in April to reach the final for the first time. They eliminated three other Bundesliga teams in consecutive rounds in the competition.

Bielefeld, who clinched the third division title last weekend, failed to crown their promotion back to Bundesliga 2 with another trophy. They were the fourth third-tier side to reach the German Cup final and first since Union Berlin in 2001.

Bielefeld got off to a lively start and should have taken an early lead through Noah Sarenren Bazee, who smashed the ball against the bar from close range.

Instead, Woltemade put Stuttgart in front after 15 minutes, beating goalkeeper Jonas Kersken with a low shot from the edge of the area.

The 23-year-old forward received his first Germany call-up on Thursday ahead of the Nations League semi-final against Portugal on June 4.

Millot doubled Stuttgart's lead on the counter-attack seven minutes later, scoring into an empty net after the ball was laid off to the 22-year-old midfielder by Undav, who added the third goal himself in the 28th by firing into the bottom corner.

Millot scored his second after the break when he finished a solo run with a low shot inside the far post.

Stuttgart captain Atakan Karazor thought he had a fifth following a corner but his header was ruled out for offside.

Vagnoman's own goal, following Bielefeld's first from Kania, made for a somewhat nervy ending and Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nuebel had to save from substitute Lukas Kunze in stoppage time.

Stuttgart last lifted the German Cup in 1997 when they beat third-tier Energie Cottbus 2-0.