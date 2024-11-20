Carbon capture gains momentum as a solution to fight global warming but reservations remain

The geologist was explaining the role the nature reserve’s rocks can play in carbon capture and storage (CCS), a concept touted to reduce carbon emissions from industrial processes.

The technique involves the capture of carbon dioxide, generally from large point sources like power generation or industrial facilities that typically use fossil fuels.

The captured carbon dioxide is then compressed and stored in ways that do not affect the atmosphere, such as deep underground in depleted oil and gas reservoirs.

Scientists said specific geological conditions, such as sandstone deposits, can act as natural storage tanks for the gas.

ALREADY A NATURAL OCCURRENCE

Carbon is already stored underground naturally in rocks and sediments.

For example, springs with carbonated water – sometimes called soda springs – can be found in pockets of the globe with certain geological formations such as volcanic rocks. Gerolsteiner Dolomiten, too, is famous for its natural sparkling water.

This means carbon dioxide emitted by human activity can also be stored and sealed underground using the same types of rock formations, said researchers.

Below the natural reserve’s earth surface, millions of square kilometres of similar rock formations stretch across Germany to as far as France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Eabhard Pernot, who leads the Zero Emissions Platform, a Brussels-based think tank advising the European Union on carbon management strategies, said CCS could be one way to deal with the huge amount of carbon dioxide produced by heavy industrial facilities such as steel mills.

Several European countries are currently in talks to use these types of so-called reservoirs as a way to store carbon and combat climate change.