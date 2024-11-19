'The very last resort': Why solar geoengineering remains a controversial climate solution

NEW YORK: As the world struggles to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions, concerns remain over a controversial climate solution that involves redirecting sunlight into space to cool the earth.

Scientists who have studied the field for decades say this approach, known as solar geoengineering, is not fully understood and does not address the root cause of climate change.

“If you’re very sick, and you have no other alternative, you can try chemotherapy. It might make you very sick, it might kill you, but if it’s the last option you have, you might try it,” environmental legal scholar Michael Gerrard told CNA.

“With solar geo-engineering, it is the very last resort,” added the Andrew Sabin Professor of Professional Practice at Columbia Law School.