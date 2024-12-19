Teenage girl's motive in Wisconsin school shooting still unexplained

The suspect is an outlier in at least one way: women and girls are far less likely to carry out school and mass shootings than male suspects. Among the 2,610 incidents since 1966 tracked by the K-12 School Shooting Database in which the gender of the shooter is listed, female suspects were responsible for only 107, or about 4 per cent.

Police are scouring Rupnow's online activity, checking her cell phone and interviewing her friends and family to try to understand her motivations, including whether she was a victim of bullying. They are also examining a manifesto purportedly written by her before the attack to determine its veracity.

Two students were still in critical condition late on Tuesday, while four others suffered less serious wounds, according to police. The identities of the victims have not yet been publicly released.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil to honour the victims.