Wisconsin police search for answers in rare case of female school shooter

CHICAGO: Police in Wisconsin on Tuesday (Dec 17) were interviewing friends and family and examining the online presence of a 15-year-old girl to determine what drove her to open fire in a classroom at her private Christian school, killing a fellow student and a teacher before taking her own life.

The shooter, identified by police as Natalie Rupnow, who also went by Samantha, was a student at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, the state capital.

In one key way, the Madison attack is an outlier among US school and mass shootings: Women and girls are far less likely to carry them out than male attackers. Only about 3 per cent of all US mass shootings are perpetrated by females, studies show.

"Identifying a motive is our top priority, but at this time it appears that the motive was a combination of factors," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a press conference.

Barnes did not provide more detail, saying he didn't want to jeopardise the investigation.