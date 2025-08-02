How to make the most of a long pause between jobs and reap the benefits of a well-planned career break

After more than seven years working as a marketing manager, Ms Sue Ann Teo decided to take a career break from last October despite enjoying the work-life balance at her company and her working relationship with colleagues.



She did not feel burnt out, but said that she just "wasn't fulfilled anymore".

"I needed a change. In my line of work, you see people spending money on ridiculously priced things. And there's so much suffering in the world where the money can go," the 42-year-old said of working for a brand-name company dealing in luxury products.

She has not jumped back to full-time work for now and is enjoying the extended break while doing part-time work for a startup.

Career breaks, sometimes called sabbaticals, are emerging as an attractive option for segments of the workforce. Career coaches told CNA TODAY that people might do so because of evolving life priorities and caregiving responsibilities.

Ms Shub Faujdar, chief career coach at consulting company JobS-ME Singapore, said that early-career professionals in their 20s in particular are rejecting the idea that they have to work non-stop and enjoy the fruits of their labour only in old age.

These workers are temporarily stepping off the treadmill to reassess what they want in a move called "micro-retirement", a term that has recently been gaining traction on social media.