How to make the most of a long pause between jobs and reap the benefits of a well-planned career break
Taking a break from work allows you to rest, reflect and recalibrate, career coaches said. However, once you are ready to return, be prepared for employers who may eye the gap in your work life.
Adulthood is not just one phase of life but comes in stages. Its many facets can be overwhelming, from managing finances and buying a home to achieving work-life balance and maintaining healthy relationships. In this series, CNA TODAY's journalists help readers deal with the many challenges of being an adult and learn something themselves in the process.
After more than seven years working as a marketing manager, Ms Sue Ann Teo decided to take a career break from last October despite enjoying the work-life balance at her company and her working relationship with colleagues.
She did not feel burnt out, but said that she just "wasn't fulfilled anymore".
"I needed a change. In my line of work, you see people spending money on ridiculously priced things. And there's so much suffering in the world where the money can go," the 42-year-old said of working for a brand-name company dealing in luxury products.
She has not jumped back to full-time work for now and is enjoying the extended break while doing part-time work for a startup.
Career breaks, sometimes called sabbaticals, are emerging as an attractive option for segments of the workforce. Career coaches told CNA TODAY that people might do so because of evolving life priorities and caregiving responsibilities.
Ms Shub Faujdar, chief career coach at consulting company JobS-ME Singapore, said that early-career professionals in their 20s in particular are rejecting the idea that they have to work non-stop and enjoy the fruits of their labour only in old age.
These workers are temporarily stepping off the treadmill to reassess what they want in a move called "micro-retirement", a term that has recently been gaining traction on social media.
However, there is a key difference between career breaks and simply being unemployed, career coaches said.
The former is a deliberate pause to rest, upskill, pursue personal goals or travel.
The person on a career break maintains a sense of empowerment and ownership.
Ms Allison Ching, founder of life-coaching practice Dream, Do, Deliver, said: "They often have a plan or reflection process on how they want to grow, reset or re-enter the workforce."
On the other hand, those who are jobless by no choice of their own – due to layoffs, for instance – often carry a sense of loss with no control of the situation because they were put into that situation involuntarily.
However, the difference is not always about the circumstances. Career experts stressed that it is more about one's intention and mindset.
"The way someone owns and frames that time is what changes the narrative from a passive gap to an active decision," Ms Faujdar said.
REPRIEVE FROM THE HUSTLE
Career mobility coach Wong Meiling noted that there are a few key groups who are more inclined to take a break.
The first is mothers with pre-schoolers or teenagers in critical academic years such as the Primary School Leaving Examination or O-Levels. These mothers may want to take time off to help their children focus on their academic milestones.
Some may also step back from work to manage mounting family responsibilities such as caring for ageing parents or sick relatives.
The impetus is not always external. Mid-senior-level career professionals in their mid-30s to 40s sometimes pause to reassess their lives and look for more meaningful work.
Young adults in their late 20s and early 30s may also feel a need to resign from their jobs in order to figure out what they truly want from their careers.
“While it happens across industries, it's more common in high-pressure sectors like banking, tech and healthcare where burnout is a real challenge,” Ms Wong said.
Ms Faujdar believes that the primary enabler of this trend is that more people now have the means to do it.
She said a voluntary career break was not even an option for earlier generations, but is now financially viable for adults still far from retirement age.
This was the case for Mr Ho Shu Huang, 43, who left his job as a teaching fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in 2022.
He said that he was able to step back from full-time work chiefly because he had been diligent in saving and investing money since he entered the workforce more than 18 years ago. He does not have any children and his mother is financially self-sufficient.
"Years later, that kind of consistency (was what) gave me the option to take a break."
Another factor driving the interest in career breaks is that there are many options available now outside of traditional employment, Ms Faujdar said.
With the rise of the gig economy, more people can work on a project basis without sacrificing relevancy in their field.
"If money is the only thing that people are getting from their work, they can become more open to exploring options," she added.
During her break, Ms Teo the former marketing manager started working part-time for her ex-colleague's generative artificial intelligence (AI) startup.
"That's fun because I don’t have a full-time commitment. It's just a couple of hours a week," she said. This side hustle also gave her the opportunity to realise that she is interested in product and project management.
POSITIVE RESET
When approached with intention, a career break can be a powerful reset. Ms Ching said that such a move offers one the space to "step off the hamster wheel" and reflect on what truly matters.
It is also a chance to reskill or experiment with new vocations and industries before making a permanent move, Ms Wong said. She has seen clients return from a break with stronger focus and energy, having identified roles or companies that align with their refreshed priorities.
One of Ms Ching's clients, a woman in her late 30s, took a year-long break from her banking role to care for her father who was struggling with late-stage cancer.
During that time, she enrolled in a digital transformation banking course that complemented her knowledge in banking operations. Later, she was able to re-enter the workforce in a more senior role.
Senior career coach Joey Kang from government agency Workforce Singapore raised the possibility that people taking time off for childcare or eldercare may develop interests in early childhood education or gerontology, which is the study of old age and of the changes that it causes in the body.
"They may then gain relevant skills during their break and switch to these fields when returning to work, effectively turning their break into a pathway to a new career," Ms Kang said.
However, a career break may come with some downsides, the coaches said.
One common risk is a loss of momentum. Ms Ching said that professionals might find it tough to re-enter the workforce, particularly if the break extends longer than planned and is not accompanied by ongoing engagement or upskilling.
"There can also be bias from hiring managers who may question the gaps if they're not well-articulated or framed in a constructive way," she added.
Those returning from a career break might also face difficulties negotiating salaries comparable to their previous positions, Ms Kang said.
Another potential pitfall: loss of confidence. Without structure, validation and routine of work, some people can begin to doubt their relevance, Ms Ching said, especially if they are not staying connected to their network or industry.
BECOMING CAPTAIN OF YOUR OWN SHIP
For people considering a career break, how can they best avoid these pitfalls?
Before going on a hiatus, there must be thorough preparation, Ms Kang said.
They can start by determining a clear time frame and creating a detailed financial plan for how they would support themselves throughout the planned period.
They should also develop specific goals and measurable outcomes, such as completing an upskilling programme within three months of the career break or updating their resume one month before the break ends.
While on a break, what can micro-retirees do to make sure they are not left behind as their industry and the working world go on without them?
The key is not to disappear, Ms Wong advised. "Out of sight often means out of mind. Staying visible is what keeps you on the radar of potential employers or collaborators."
This can be done by maintaining a presence on LinkedIn, for instance. You may consider posting regular updates about what you are learning or doing while on the break, whether it is taking up courses or workshops, or even volunteering.
Engage with your network by making thoughtful comments on posts that other people put out, asking questions or sharing relevant insights from your field with them.
"Catch up with ex-colleagues over coffee or set up informal chats to gather industry updates and explore opportunities when you're ready to return," Ms Wong proposed.
Another tip to keep your network warm is to join interest groups or communities that relate to you, Ms Ching said.
Attend the occasional webinar, networking event or professional group meet.
For instance, Ms Ching often encourages her clients who are seeking to speak more confidently to join Toastmasters, a nonprofit organisation that teaches public speaking skills, as a way to exchange ideas and build connections.
"Ultimately, staying relevant during a break is about being curious, visible and authentic."
All this considered, Ms Teo who used to work for a brand-name company seems to be on the right track. She recently took part in a generative AI bootcamp and hopes to enrol in a product management course using her SkillsFuture credits.
However, she is in no rush to re-enter the workforce. For now, she is focused on spending her free time with friends, walking her dog and working on side projects such as cross-stitching or repainting her house – things in life that bring her joy.
"I don’t feel a strong need to apply for a job right now," she said, adding that she does not feel willing to commit to another full-time role unless the job "really calls out" to her. She also has no issue with living costs and has been travelling for leisure as well.
As for the potential gap in her resume when she chooses to return to the corporate world, she is not bothered by that.
In her words: "If a company is going to not hire me because I took a career break, it's not a company for me."