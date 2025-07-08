Rise in job switches among Gen Zs; more employees taking ‘micro-retirement’ breaks, say experts

One worker who took such a break was Mr Dom Chiam, who quit his job as a project manager in 2023, after 12 years in the workforce.

"I was in an environment where the working hours are long … (with a) seven-day work week,” said the 39-year-old.

His partner Ms Lim Hui Jing, an engineer, joined him a few months later. “Housing was also expensive in Singapore, so we wanted to try an alternative way of living … (by pursuing) van life,” she added.

The couple said they took more than a year’s break from work, travelling and camping around Southeast Asia.

Others like 31-year-old Chen Zhi Liang started a new venture as his way of taking a break from employment, taking greater control of their time and work.

“I feel more recharged now. I think Monday blues is no longer a thing. I look forward to Monday, and of course … with the flexibility of running my own business … I can also plan my day better," said the founder of a design and web development practice.

Still, Mr Chen acknowledged that his extended break was a privilege due to ample savings from work and some side hustles.

Experts said that companies need to adapt to more people considering “micro-retirement” because of burnout and changing priorities.

"If companies have those programs that are available for their employees, then the employees would feel empowered to take these breaks,” said Ms Chua.

She added that employees would not view such breaks as stigmatising but rather as “an opportunity for growth, an opportunity to learn new skills, or gain perspective, or even just mental renewal.”

For Mr Chiam and Ms Lim, their travels in a van became a key talking point when they returned to Singapore, helping the duo stand out during job interviews.

"It became … an icebreaker during our job interview process. Sometimes taking the leap of faith does have (a) good outcome,” said Mr Chiam.

Returning to work has motivated them to continue with their travel goals, he added.

They are now saving up for their next “micro-retirement” journey – driving to the United Kingdom.

“Even though … now that we are back, we never really stopped travelling in our van. We still go for short trips here and there whenever we can,” said Ms Lim.