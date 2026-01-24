Love your partner, hate their job? Here's how to not let it come between you and your other half

Picture this: You're in a car with your significant other after a long day at the office for both and all you've talked about since dinner is your partner's problems at work.

It’s not that you don't care. You do.

But by the third rehash, everything starts to grate and you think to yourself: "Can we just talk about something else? I'm starting to hate your job."

During our busiest work seasons, this is definitely a scene right out of my relationship. And from conversations with friends, it seems I'm not alone.

When I'm racing to finish a long news feature or during periods such as the General Election, my world shrinks to work.

My boyfriend, who works at a startup, knows the same tunnel vision well, especially with his long hours, late-night launches, and being on standby for emergencies.

In some ways, I've felt lucky that we're both busy because there's less guilt about postponed dinners or cancelled plans.

But it's not just a matter of lacking time for non-work matters.

In conversations with peers, I've heard how a partner's job can also spark tension because no one wants to see their partner suffer in a work environment that seems to treat them poorly.