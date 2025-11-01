Can couples stay in the honeymoon phase forever? No, but letting love mature brings joy too

When I caught up with a friend for lunch earlier this year, she sighed and confessed: "I wish the honeymoon phase could last forever."

Her fingers toyed with her sparkling wedding ring like a young lovestruck girl. Even though she had dated her now-husband for nearly a decade, their recent marriage seemed to have rekindled that early magic, as if they were newly in love all over again..

I couldn't help but agree silently.

Eight years ago, I experienced my own whirlwind romance after swiping right on a boy with a charming smile and a great sense of humour. Younger (and much prettier), at the age of 20, I felt like the once-bleak world had suddenly been tinted in bubblegum pink.

For the first year, we were practically living in a romantic comedy of our own. If we were not texting, we were video calling. Our dates felt like the grandest of adventures, even in mundane places such as Pasir Ris Park. In my eyes, he could do no wrong.

But then the rose-tinted glasses started to slip as I got to know him on a deeper level. It's not about fights or disagreements – although, like any couple, we have those too. Familiarity started to set in.

Today, our love isn't the same. It's less electric, less giddy. We're still happy together, but we're grounded and focusing on bigger goals: building our careers, waiting for the keys to our Build-to-Order flat, and comfortably following the rhythm of life together.

For the record, I love my fiancé very much. However, I can't help but miss the exhilarating days of our first year together, where I basked in the music of his sweet nothings rather than the cacophonous noise of his well-meaning nagging now.

But when I see social media posts about couples, it's a mix of people saying that the honeymoon phase will never end if it's the right person, and others saying the honeymoon phase is simply a phase.

Can we ever go back to our honeymoon days?