Why your brain can't let go of unfinished tasks, even something as minor as a half-written email

“It’s useful, but only as long as you act on it. If you don’t, the weight compounds. The effect lingers in the background, draining your energy.”

Ms Eunice Lim, clinical psychologist at Heartscape Psychology, said that when this happens, it could contribute to fatigue, burnout, and negative self-beliefs around competence, especially in individuals with perfectionistic tendencies.

People juggling multiple roles – work, caregiving, financial stress – often feel the Zeigarnik effect more intensely, she added. Tasks start to bleed into rest time and even joyful moments can feel muted because the mind is still stuck in “unfinished” mode, Ms Lim explained.

“The mental strain of chronic incompletion can mimic hypervigilance, where the body stays on alert because it doesn’t feel safe to rest.

“For some, this shows up as difficulty falling asleep, as their minds replay what they haven’t completed, what they should’ve done, or what still hasn’t been started,” she said, adding that in some cases, it may even lead to depersonalisation, where one feels numb or emotionally disconnected as a way to cope.

Dr Tan added that this effect extends beyond short-term tasks, as long-term unmet goals, such as a dream or a goal you haven't moved on from for years, can also be problematic when they loop in your head.

"This can go in a few directions: You resign yourself to thinking, 'I’ll never do it', or you feel like you’ve failed, which can cause you to spiral downward.

"Or, you finally decide, 'Okay, when am I going to do this?' Then you make a plan, even if it's for later," she said, adding that the bigger the goal, the more mental space it takes up.

COPING MECHANISMS AND HOW TO USE IT TO YOUR ADVANTAGE

The good news is, there are simple tips and strategies you can adopt to mentally close the loop on tasks you are unable to finish right away.

The psychologists advised getting things out of your head and onto a list, which will help declutter the mind, even if you’re not acting on it yet.

But lists alone aren’t enough. Dr Tan of The Therapy Room said that you also need to convert thoughts into behaviour, which means acting on at least one item on your list.

“Start by reprioritising. Do the things you can do. Put a clear timeline to them – once they’re done, they’re done,” she said.

“After that, you’ll realise that things aren’t so bad. And for the rest, you can throw it out if it’s unnecessary, resource yourself by getting help from others, or just get started on the task.”

Heartscape Psychology’s Ms Lim mentioned the “one-minute rule”: if a task takes under a minute to complete, do it immediately, as this helps close small loops and prevents build-up.

She also said breaking big goals into small, actionable steps goes a long way, as a single goal can sometimes feel massive and overwhelming, thus leading to avoidance.

“For example, if you have a goal of switching out of a career you are unhappy in, try ‘Listing three companies I am curious about on LinkedIn’ or ‘Speak to a friend in that industry I am interested in’.”

Dr Ong from Lightfull Psychology also noted that the Zeigarnik effect can be used to our advantage – one simple way is to start a task and intentionally leave it midway before taking a break.

“That little tension pull? It’ll motivate you to come back and finish it. Writers and creatives do this all the time,” he said, adding that this is the same psychological trick behind TV cliffhangers.”

Another mindhack: Just tell yourself you’re going to begin a task to gently nudge yourself into action, said Dr Ong.

"Chances are, your brain won’t let you rest until you come back to it. This is really helpful for procrastinators."

Dr Ong noted that the Zeigarnik effect is more pronounced today than it was 10 to 15 years ago. Back then, most people had just one email inbox to manage. Now, he said: “We have six inboxes, three messaging apps, and a smartwatch reminding you that you’ve only done 5,000 steps.”

"It's not just about how many inboxes we have, it's the sense that we’re never quite done. There’s always one more notification, one more ping, one more thing we could be optimising.

"The modern challenge isn’t just about finishing things. It’s about deciding what’s worth finishing. And sometimes, the healthiest thing you can do is close a mental tab with a shrug and say, ‘Not today, and that’s okay’."