Too soft or too fierce? How to be an assertive woman at work without being stereotyped

With more than 20 years of experience in male-dominated industries including the technology field, Ms Andrea Tan has had her share of sexist encounters at the workplace.

Despite having more than a decade of experience in the financial sector, she was once told that she was not needed to join a discussion about infrastructure because it was deemed “too technical” for her.

Now in her 40s and leading the financial technology marketing and communications unit of a company, she said that it was only later in her career that she recognised subtler workplace dynamics, those that point to a gender bias and are more covert than the obvious inappropriate jokes brushed off as "locker-room talk" and dismissive remarks about working mothers' inability to balance work and family commitments.

For instance, when a woman is assertive, expresses her opinions or asks for things to be done, it may be labelled as “too much”, Ms Tan added. The woman would be seen as being too pushy or be characterised as being aggressive or emotional.

“I’ve seen other male ex-colleagues ask for what they want directly and sometimes push particularly hard in some negotiations – it was never about being emotional, they were seen as ‘knowing their stuff’.”

She recalled that she once had a lively debate with a female colleague about system requirements and after that, some teammates branded them as “fierce women” to avoid.

Ms Tan is not alone in noticing such perceptions in the workplace. In conversations with CNA TODAY, women from various industries and human resource experts agreed that the very traits that make men seem like confident leaders often lead to women being labelled as abrasive.

Conversely, women who are soft-spoken or perceived as “too nice” are criticised for lacking in confidence and drive.

If advancing in your career depends on being heard, how can women strike the right balance without the risk of being labelled as “difficult”?

Why do such biases still persist in the 21st century and what can women do to navigate them effectively?

DOUBLE STANDARDS, "DOUBLE BIND" FOR WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

Experts in human resources and gender studies said that gender stereotypes and subconscious biases are often amplified in the workplace, which prioritises competitiveness while casting ideal leaders as dominant and tough, which are traits typically associated with masculinity.

Associate Professor Kenneth Tai from the Singapore Management University (SMU) said that gender norms expect men to be assertive, controlling and confident.

By contrast, women are often expected to be gentle and sympathetic to others’ needs.

“Research has shown that women who behave more (rather than less) assertively are likely to be penalised, such as being perceived as more demanding, less likeable and less likely to be hired,” Assoc Prof Tai said. His research in organisational behaviour and human resources includes understanding how people cope with negative interpersonal events at the workplace.

Separately, the 2022 White Paper on Singapore Women's Development conducted by the Ministry for Social and Family Development had found that some women continue to face glass ceilings and obstacles due to stereotypes at work.

Although data from the White Paper showed that more women are taking on leadership roles, Assoc Prof Tai noted that female leaders are often caught in a “double bind”.

They are penalised both for displaying masculine traits such as assertiveness and for displaying “feminine traits” such as warmth, which are inconsistent with stereotypes of how leaders should behave.

Another researcher Sugidha Nithiananthan said that this is rooted in “deep-seated gender biases” and expectations within society that associate women with taking on nurturing and agreeable roles.

The director of advocacy and research at the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) added: “Behaviours such as confidence and decisiveness, typically viewed positively in men, are frequently misinterpreted as ‘aggressive’ or ‘unfeminine’ when displayed by women.”

Women thus face “disproportionate pushback” at work when negotiating, providing direct feedback or advocating for themselves.

Ms Lim Chai Leng from human resources firm Randstad Singapore said that gender-based biases in communication styles are rarely acknowledged in workplace policies. She is general manager of banking, life sciences, construction and property at her firm.

“Gender discrimination related to communication styles often goes unnoticed within anti-discrimination policies, because these issues are frequently categorised as personality or leadership traits that require further development,” Ms Lim added.

This oversight perpetuates unhelpful stereotypes and hinders the professional growth of individuals whose communication styles do not align with traditional expectations.