More growth but fewer workers needed? Countries grapple with the risk of 'jobless growth' amid AI boom

Other companies here, like Singapore-based financial technology company Aspire, go a step further by expanding both the company and headcount.

CEO and co-founder Andrea Baronchelli shared how AI has been used since the start of the year to reduce engineers' coding work by about 60 per cent, and help their analysts identify, in a matter of minutes, patterns across thousands of transactions that they are monitoring.

Key to all these is how the firm invests in their employees.

"One thing we’ve been doing consistently is investing a lot of time in enabling employees to use AI. We run weekly internal workshops led by our own teams, rather than external vendors," said Mr Baronchelli.

He said that the company of about 500 employees now is expanding headcount by 10 per cent by the end of the year, with more hires planned next year.

"(With AI), we can build more products, enter new markets and pursue opportunities that previously would have been beyond our capacity," said Mr Baronchelli.

"And that creates a strong business case for hiring. We still need people who understand our customers, exercise judgment, make decisions and take responsibility for outcomes."

Like Aspire, Singapore-headquartered cybersecurity solutions and hardware manufacturing company Flexxon, too, has been hiring even as AI helped the company grow.

Flexxon CEO Camellia Chan said the company began deploying AI at the end of 2024 in its daily operations, covering "every function" in the company including sales, marketing and logistics.

Over the same period, headcount grew by about 30 per cent to about 100 employees globally.

"The shape of our workforce changed. The growth went into product development, field engineering and new market coverage, and almost none of it into administrative roles, because the (AI) agents absorb that work. No role at Flexxon has been cut because of an agent," said Ms Chan.

"On the commercial side, business activities like sales and inbound inquiries have grown around five times over this period."

Asked why the company chooses to add headcount when AI has clearly lightened its staff workload and allowed the same number of workers to do more, Ms Chan said that AI does not replace high-value human work.

"What they do is clear the ground for it. Every hour an (AI) agent takes off a product manager’s inbox or a salesperson’s data entry is an hour that goes back into development, innovation and expansion."

At the end of the day, Mr Lam of PwC Singapore said everyone has a part to play in ensuring AI-led economic growth remains inclusive for all.

Companies need to create opportunities in redesigned jobs; employees need to retrain to benefit from said new jobs; and the government needs to provide transition support, accessible retraining and incentivise enterprise transformation in the right direction, he said.

"Ultimately, the test of a successful AI transition is not whether every existing job remains unchanged, but whether Singapore can create new sources of growth while enabling workers to remain relevant, productive and able to share in the gains," said Mr Lam.